Huntsville Police investigating possible road rage incident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating an accident on Southbound Memorial Parkway and Governors Drive near the 565 interchange.

Police say the accident may have been a road rage incident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Police say call came in concerning the accident came in at 6:25 PM.

The drivers of the motorcycle and vehicle have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WHNT News 19 is on the scene and will provide updates as more information comes in.