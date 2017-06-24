Hamacon 2017 takes over the VBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville And Madison Anime Convention, or Hamacon, returns to the VBC South Hall this weekend for its annual convention.

The three day event is expected to host 4,000 attendees and will run through the weekend until its close at 5:00 PM on Sunday the 25th. Tickets are available online or may be purchased at the door each day of the event.

This marks the eighth straight year for convention, which has grown steadily from its first year crowd of 300, to an expected crowd of 4,000 this year.

In addition to some of the best voice talents in anime and gaming signing autographs and holding panels, some new additions to this year’s event include a Sailor Moon themed formal ball, an inflatables zone for all ages, Nerf gun wars on Sunday, and an expanded gaming area.

A key component of any convention now is cosplay, and Hamacon is no different, with a cosplay contest on Saturday. Attendees are always encouraged to dress up as their favorite anime (or other genre) characters, and socialize and see and be seen during all three days of the convention!

There will be tons to do at Hamacon this year, with discussion panels, workshops, demonstrations, model building, video game tournaments, fan meet ups, and art and merchandise available from over 50 vendors and artists. Saturday night will close with an epic dance party featuring DJ Inubito and other great DJs. Sunday will feature a new addition this year, Nerf gun wars.