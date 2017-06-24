Governor Ivey passes law for free tuition for Alabama National Guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It not only helps the Alabama National Guard, I think it also helps Alabama as a whole."

Sergeant Major Bill Fisher says a new law allowing current and new members of the National Guard will help the Yellowhammer State be more educated.

"We have a lot of current guard members who because of the way things were, haven't put a focus on their education because of the out of pocket expense and our expectation is that through this bill there will be much more of a focus," he says.

Until Governor Ivey signed 315 into law, guard members would only receive up to 2 thousand dollars a year for college tuition.

Now members will also have more options when it comes to their education.

"They have 12 years to get whatever type degree they want... whether it be a bachelors degree, a masters degree and a doctorates degree"

Those in the National Guard can also obtain multiple degrees.

Members who are no longer seeking to further their education also have options to pay off previous student loans.

"With a six year commitment into the guard, they will qualify for a $50,000 student loan repayment"

Sergeant Major Fisher says free tuition is just one benefit of joining.

He says many people join to learn a job skill.