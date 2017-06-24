LIVE: Watch 10pm news on WHNT News 19

Flood warning in effect for the Flint River in Madison County

Posted 10:22 pm, June 24, 2017, by

Floodwater on Mason Road near Elora, Tennessee, in Lincoln County (Photo: Caleb Caldwell)

BROWNSBORO, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a flood warning for the Flint River at Brownsboro.

The river level rose above flood stage at 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Flood stage for the Flint River at Brownsboro is 17 feet.

The National Weather Service says the river level will climb to 18.5 feet on Sunday morning before dropping.

Minor flooding is expected to occur.

Yards downstream of the Brownsboro Road bridge begin to flood when the river hits 19 feet.

The river should fall below flood stage Sunday night.

