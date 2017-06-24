Decatur Utilities explains how not to become a victim of a recent scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. – People get scammed all the time. It's so popular the government has an entire agency dedicated to fighting scams.

There are telephone scams, investment scams, charity scams, and so much more. It happens here in The Tennessee Valley. Recently Decatur Utilities has been warning their customers of a scam going around. A company is claiming to work with Decatur Utilities asking for personal information.

"Unfortunately these folks are invisible to us, they will typically have a 800 number, but there`s nowhere to track that info; to find out where they are actually located," Decatur Utilities Spokesperson Joe Holmes said.

Holmes said this alleged company has put a new spin on an old problem. He wants to remind people to be alert and pay attention. "Always remember we are not going to call and pressure you for payment over the phone, or threaten disconnection within a few minutes," Holmes explained.

He said their goal will always be to work with the customers. "They can always call our main number at (256) 552-1400 to make sure they are talking to a Decatur Utilities employee. This way they can rest assure they are not being scammed," Holmes said.

He advises customers to hang up if they feel as though the person on the other end is scamming them.