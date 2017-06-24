× Alzheimer’s Association works to connect families with local resources

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. In conjunction with that, the Alzheimer’s Association Mid South Chapter’s North Alabama office has started an annual event to connect families to local resources.

The second annual Family Care Fair works to reach out to the under served families here in Huntsville, and those who might not normally ask for help.

“Diversity and inclusion is a big part of our mission. and so we want everyone to be able to get the resources and services and support that are available to them that they might not know about,” said Michelle Cain.

Cain is the Diversity Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association. She said there is still a lot of stigma attached to Alzheimer’s disease, and they want to break that.

“We want families to know it’s okay to talk about it. It’s okay to get help, it’s okay to not know what you don’t know. That’s what we’re here for, to help you figure that out,” she explained.

Christy Todd started a senior day living center, called Christy Care, for her mom who has Alzheimer’s. Todd said leaning on community support and services is so important for both the caregivers, and those diagnosed.

“My own center, the families, we’re all so close. That’s been the best thing to ever happen to me was the bonding that you get with other people experiencing what you’re going through,” she said.

Todd said when dealing with Alzheimer’s, it really does take a village. “You do need support, you need all the community resources you can get and all the education,” she explained.

Christy Care is just one such local resource. You can visit their website for more information here.

The Alzheimer’s Association is another great local resource. They have a 24/7 help line yo you can reach at 1-800-272-3900. All of their services are free. You can visit their website here.

And here are some other links that might be helpful:

http://tarcog.us/

http://www.communityresourcefinder.org/