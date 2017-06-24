Alabama tourist robbed and shot while vacationing in Turks and Caicos

(WHNT) – An Alabama man is in serious condition after being robbed and shot while vacation with his family in Turks and Caicos Islands.

Kevin Newman, of Smith’s Station in Lee County, was injured in the shooting early Friday morning in the Grace Bay of Providenciales according to our news partner AL.com.

Newman was medically evacuated to the US, where he was put in a medically-induced coma. Newman is being treated for three gunshot wounds.

Newman was vacationing with his wife and children. A gofundme account has been set up for him which has raised more than $21,000 for his medical expenses. The target was set up with the goal of raising $15,000.