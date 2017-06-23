Storm Hunter 19 tracks severe storms, flooding Friday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOULTON, Ala. - When severe weather hits the Tennessee Valley, WHNT News 19 deploys Storm Hunter 19 to bring you live video of the weather where you live, as it is happening.

Storm Hunter 19 was already on the road in northwest Alabama Friday when the first warning was issued for Franklin County.

Strong thunderstorms moved into northwest Alabama late Friday morning and tracked east through the early evening.

Storms produced gusty winds which brought down trees.

Very heavy rain falling on top of already-saturated ground lead to flash flooding and even water rescues in Muscle Shoals.

A driver had to climb out of the sunroof of his car to escape rushing floodwater on Carters Gin Road near Harvest. No one was injured.

Several tornado warnings were issued in northwest Alabama.

Storm Hunter 19 was positioned at a safe distance from a rotating storm which passed between Moulton and Danville.

Powerful winds tossed a trampoline several hundred yards and snapped several Bradford pear trees along Highway 36.

A tornado watch was in effect in north Alabama for several hours Friday afternoon.