Severe Storms Possible Through Your Friday

Huntsville, Ala. – With the remnant low of Cindy to our west, the chance of severe remains in the forecast across north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee through the day. Tropical systems have bands of heavy rainfall with breaks in between. The sun could briefly come out as well. Look for this pattern the rest of the day. Here is a glance at the latest radar image for the Tennessee Valley.

The timeline has the heaviest rain moving through here from lunchtime across northwest Alabama to Sand & Lookout Mountains by late this afternoon and early evening. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall including flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. All of the Tennessee Valley is under a *slight risk* of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center today.

Here is a look at our Futurecast for today. Any of those storms this afternoon could go severe. It’s a great idea to have Live Alert 19 ready to go when you are away from your TV to get alerts on heavy rain, lightning, and severe weather. The threat remains from lunchtime into the early evening.