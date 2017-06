Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The North Alabama Daylily Society is hosting a sale on Saturday, July 1st (gates open at 9 AM), feautring over 140 different varieties of Day-lilies that you can purchase to add to your garden.

Members of the North Alabama Daylily Society will be available to answer questions about how best to care for the flowers and how to incorporate them into your dishes.

The event will take place at The Greenery on 210 Camp Ground Rd.