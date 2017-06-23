× New French wines make world debut in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This weekend, Huntsville-area wine enthusiasts will be among the first in the world to taste three new French wines.

These new wines will debut on Saturday, June 24th at the Church Street Wine Shoppe.

How is it that Huntsville wine drinkers have the privilege of such a debut? It helps that the winemaker is Bjoern Lanwer and he’s chosen to release the wines in the Rocket City, where he currently resides.

This weekend, Church Street Wine Shoppe will be showcasing the second vintage of Lanwer’s LePrince Red Blend, the first vintage of his LePrince White Blend and the first vintage of his Mode de Vie White Blend.

Bjoern Lanwer is originally from Germany. But, now lives in Huntsville.

Lanwer travels regularly to the French Rhône and Rousillon regions to sample and blend wines. He says the art of blending wine takes time, just like the art of growing grapes and fermenting them.

Lanwer says his goal as a winemaker is to create subtle, rich, and affordable wine selections he can share with customers. His wines are frequently rated 90+ points by Robert Parker and are typically priced under $20 per bottle.

Lanwer’s new wines will be poured during a free tasting event on Saturday, June 24, where customers will also be able to meet him and purchase the wines.

Specially selected food pairings will also be available for purchase to complement the tastings.

During this event, Church Street Wine Shoppe will also showcase local artwork by Yuri Ozaki.

Corks will be popped and wines will be poured starting at 11am on Saturday. Lanwer will be present from 1:00-2:00pm and 3:30-5:00pm to discuss the wines.

Church Street Wine Shoppe is owned by Matt and Stephanie Mell. The shop was recently named one of the top 8 wine bars in Alabama.