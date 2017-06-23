LIVE BLOG: Strong weather making its way through the Tennessee Valley

Strong storms are making their way through the Tennessee Valley, bringing with them watches, warnings, and plenty of concern.
We’re tracking the weather as it moves through. With our live blog, you’ll be able to see images, videos, and forecasts from the places you care about.
If you have a photo or video of the weather, please submit it to photo@whnt.com with information on the location of your footage.
Mooresville just South of 72, looking west towards Athens:
Also, don’t forget, you can mention the hashtag #valleywx on Twitter. That gets photo and video directly to us.
Our Live Alert 19 app will let you know when your area is under a weather advisory. It will also alert you when lightning and heavy rain is in the area. It is free for both Apple and Android devices. Click here to download the app.
Of course, you can find our live stream on our site too, not just Facebook.
Weather now making its way through Madison County.
Even when the danger isn’t as striking, there’s clearly plenty of reason to be cautious during heavy rains.
We’ve seen some dramatic shots from the areas where the storms moved through first. Along with some powerful safety warnings.
We’ve also got live video, even when we’re not on air.
Here’s our latest forecast on the weather as it moves through the Valley.