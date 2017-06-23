LIVE COVERAGE: Severe storms across the TN Valley

LIVE BLOG: Strong weather making its way through the Tennessee Valley

Posted 2:51 pm, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 02:52PM, June 23, 2017

Strong storms are making their way through the Tennessee Valley, bringing with them watches, warnings, and plenty of concern.

We’re tracking the weather as it moves through. With our live blog, you’ll be able to see images, videos, and forecasts from the places you care about.

If you have a photo or video of the weather, please submit it to photo@whnt.com with information on the location of your footage.

David Kumbroch June 23, 20173:35 pm

David Kumbroch June 23, 20173:10 pm

Mooresville just South of 72, looking west towards Athens:

David Kumbroch June 23, 20173:08 pm

Also, don’t forget, you can mention the hashtag #valleywx on Twitter. That gets photo and video directly to us.

David Kumbroch June 23, 20173:08 pm

David Kumbroch June 23, 20173:05 pm

Denise Vickers June 23, 20173:05 pm

Our Live Alert 19 app will let you know when your area is under a weather advisory. It will also alert you when lightning and heavy rain is in the area. It is free for both Apple and Android devices. Click here to download the app.

David Kumbroch June 23, 20173:04 pm

David Kumbroch June 23, 20173:03 pm

David Kumbroch June 23, 20173:01 pm

David Kumbroch June 23, 20173:01 pm

David Kumbroch June 23, 20173:00 pm

Of course, you can find our live stream on our site too, not just Facebook.

David Kumbroch June 23, 20172:58 pm

Weather now making its way through Madison County.

David Kumbroch June 23, 20172:57 pm

Even when the danger isn’t as striking, there’s clearly plenty of reason to be cautious during heavy rains.

David Kumbroch June 23, 20172:56 pm

We’ve seen some dramatic shots from the areas where the storms moved through first. Along with some powerful safety warnings.

David Kumbroch June 23, 20172:55 pm

We’ve also got live video, even when we’re not on air.

David Kumbroch June 23, 20172:54 pm

Here’s our latest forecast on the weather as it moves through the Valley.