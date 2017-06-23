× Huntsville City Schools offices, summer classes, camps & summer feeding programs closing early

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools has decided to close everything related to the school system early today. The closure is due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.

All Huntsville City Schools Offices and Programs will close at 12:30 pm today, June 23, 2017. This includes all Huntsville City Schools & offices, summer school, extended day, summer & sports camps, and the summer feeding program. Schools currently being served with bus routes will have buses at their schools by 12:30pm. All employees will be dismissed as well, according to unavoidable leave procedures.