GREAT VIDEO: Woman rescued from submerged car in mall parking lot

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - Flash floods can strike quickly and can potentially cause a dangerous situation if you're in a vehicle.

One woman found herself in a submerged vehicle when she drove into a drainage ditch flooded with water at the Southgate Mall in Muscle Shoals.

Below are some photos of cars submerged at the mall from the Muscle Shoals Police Department.

Kaycee Karcher shot video of a group of men banding together to save the driver. Her husband Scott was one of those men.

"My husband is just glad he was at the right place at the right time," Karcher said.

The men locked hands and directed the female driver to the back of the vehicle where she could get out unharmed.

EMA officials stress the motto "Turn Around - Don't Drown." Attempting to drive through flash flooding is dangerous - sections of the road that appear visible may be much deeper than expected.

A good rule of thumb - if you can't see the road, don't drive through it.