Event to benefit Albertville City Schools Blessings in a Backpack program set for Tuesday

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — There’s an event coming up next week called ‘Lose Your Lunch Money’ and it benefits hundreds of children in Marshall County.

“Blessings in a Backpack is a program designed to feed children who are in need over the weekend,” said Albertville City Schools Community Education Coordinator Rhonda Springfield, “Maybe they have a working parent, they’re in a food deprived home, different circumstances.”

Albertville City Schools, community organizations, and volunteers work with Blessings in a Backpack organization during the school year to make sure identified students grades K through 4 don’t go home for the weekend without food. Donations make it happen, and next Tuesday is your chance to help.

“We’re going to be located at the Albertville Chamber between 11 and 1 outside on the grounds, and if you’re headed to lunch we would love you to swing by and give us your lunch money, and that money will be used for the Albertville City Schools Blessings in a Backpack program,” Springfield explained.

Organizers say last year’s event was successful. The community helped raise thousands of dollars, and all of that money went straight back to the kids.

“By the time later donations came in we collected over $4,000 just for that event,” Springfield added.

Organizers hope to have that same success this year. “It takes approximately $100 to feed a child for the school year, and we feed 350 students. The research tells you that children who aren’t fed properly and don’t have good nutrition are just not ready to learn,” Springfield said, “It’s really more, it’s showing them that people care about them.”

If you can’t make Tuesday’s event, you can also drop off a donation at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce during normal business hours.