Emergency crews respond to deadly wreck near state line, ask motorists to avoid the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Emergency crews are asking motorists to avoid the area of Highway 231/431 near the Alabama-Tennessee state line. One person has died in a wreck they are working to clear at this time.

Emergency crews say the wreck happened sometime over night, but someone driving by the area this morning noticed the overturned vehicle and called 911. That call came in around 5:30 this morning.

Northbound traffic is down to just one lane. Please expect traffic delays in the area.

Madison Cnty wreck update: Hwy 231/431 at the state line 1 person has died in an overnight single vehicle wreck. @whnt pic.twitter.com/JBVkSM05mc — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) June 23, 2017