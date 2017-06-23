CinePlanet 15 finally opens after lawsuits and construction delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The very first movie theater in the City of Madison officially cut the ribbon and opened up to the public Friday afternoon. This comes after the desire to watch films on the silver screen almost got mired up in the mud.

The opening almost didn't happen. At least 5 lawsuits were filed between the contractor and various subcontractors.

The magic of movies has brought theater owner, Ambarish Keshani, joy for longer than he can remember.

"People can’t afford to [always]take a trip out of town," says Keshani. “This is the cheapest entertainment and when they see a movie, they forget everything.”

After coming to America to get a better education, Keshani has turned his passion for the big screen into the American dream.

“During college, I started working part time at a movie theater taking tickets and just fell in love after doing my bachelors’ and masters," he says.

Keshani hopes to continue to grow his brand, past Madison.

“We started out with one, now we’ve got to close to a dozen locations. One day we want to be a Regal or Cinemark," says Keshani.

CinePlanet 15 boasts all the features customers have come to expect.

“They can pick their own seats and seat number in a row,” he says.

Soon you'll also be able to buy tickets on their website.

“They can print those tickets at home when they come into the theater, they just go straight to the door person, they will scan their ticket. You don’t have to wait in a line," says Keshani.

Beyond the extra amenities, Keshani says what keeps people in their seats is being able to escape even if it's only for a few hours at a time.

"We want to make it pleasurable for them, and that’s what keeps me going, to see people happy," he says.

The theater is also currently hiring.

They'll accept applications from anyone 16 years or older. You can pick up an application at their box office any day they're open.