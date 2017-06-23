× AAMU Board approves 2018 budget, tuition increase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama A&M University Board of Trustees met on Friday to prove a new operating budget for the fiscal year 2018.

The Board also approved a tuition increase and the removal of concentrations with low enrollment and education certifications from the program inventory.

The University says the tuition increase would amount to about 1 percent of yearly tuition and fees, or around $45 per semester. Increases to room and board could amount to less than 3 percent, depending on the residence hall facility.

The Board will meet again in October in Birmingham, Ala.