Tropical Depression Cindy dropped heavy rain over Alabama, Tennessee Thursday

As Tropical Depression Cindy swirled its way through Texas and Louisiana, its large rain bands swept as far as Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

So far, over 3 inches of rain has fallen in Oneonta in Blount County. Two inches have fallen in Fort Payne. Huntsville also picked up nearly two inches of rain as well. An inch of rain fell in southern Tennessee.

Rainfall was not as heavy in the Shoals, where only three-tenths of an inch fell.

Statewide rainfall totals

Heavier rain fell throughout central and southern Alabama. Below are a preliminary list of rainfall totals from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center through 2pm Thursday:

PRATTVILLE 1 N 6.80 MOBILE/BATES FIELD 6.65 EVERGREEN 5.97 GREENVILLE 2 WSW 4.40 EXCEL 3 ESE 4.30 REPTON 6 S 4.00 URIAH 8 W 3.90 POLLARD 2 N 3.70 DANNELLY FIELD 1 W 3.70 MONTGOMERY COUNTRY 2 E 3.60 MONTGOMERY/DANNELLY 3.53 BAY MINETTE 11 N 3.50 TUSCALOOSA MUNI ARPT 3.41

Below is a roundup of rainfall reports from throughout the Tennessee Valley.

@simpsonwhnt #valleywx 1.6" of rain in my gauge across from Palmer Park. — Kari Eso (@karieso) June 22, 2017

1.94 inches of rain at Slaughter Rd and Farrow Rd. West Huntsville since 3 am. #hunwx @NWSHuntsville — Chris Schultz (@cschultzwx) June 22, 2017