Three restaurants with scores in the low eighties in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Burger King Score of: 81
105 Hwy 72 W, Tuscumbia
Violations:
- Sewage backing up in the building at the sink area, plumbing company was called, arrived within 10-15 minutes, snaked the drain and employee removed some items that were blocking the drain
- Eggs being held in warmer at 115F-127F– 3 day notice given, eggs discarded
- Liquid dripping from the compressor in the walk in freezer on to various food(s), also food stored on the floor in frozen liquid that had dripped from the compressor– 3 day notice given
China Dragon Score of: 83
7190 Wall Triana Hwy Ste A, Madison
Violations:
- Bare-hand-contact with ready-to-eat food, no hand washing after contact with money, etc.
O’Charley’s Score of: 86
6152 University Dr., Huntsville
Violations:
- Cold holding violation: Several food items out of cold holding temperature
- Three fryer baskets in disrepair
- Several pans found in the dish/pan storage with food items inside of them, parchment paper, and brown liquid in them from the previous days’ use
CLEAN PLATE RECOMMENDATION
Buffalo Wild Wings Score of: 99
945 Wimberly Drive SW, Decatur