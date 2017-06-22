Three brands of Hummus recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

(WHNT) – Three different brands of hummus are being recalled by House of Thaller, a Knoxville, Tennessee company.

The brands of hummus all have the Pine Nut Topping. The company issued the recall after a supplier notified the company of a potential Listeria contamination.

The brands of Hummus being recalled are the Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, the Lantana White Bran Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping, and the Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts.

The products come in a 10 ounce, clear, round plastic cup with a clear or colored plastic lid.

Customers who have purchased any of the products described above should not consume them and contact House of Thaller Customer Service Center at 855-215-5142, hours Monday-Friday 8 AM to 8 PM.

You can find more information on the FDA’s website.