Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual Spicefest! This one day music festival brings together some of the best local bands.

Bama Wild Dogs & Burgers food truck along with local merchants will be present. There will be indoor seating along with music both inside and out.

Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the gate (children free). the event takes place on Saturday, July 8th at the Salty Nut Brewery on Clinton Ave from noon until 11:30 PM or closing.