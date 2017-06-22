Robbery victim and coworkers offer reward for information in robbery case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala- WHNT News 19 has learned the owner of the Chevron Food Mart that police say someone robbed on Wednesday is offering a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Police told WHNT News 19 someone robbed the store at University Drive and Old Monrovia Road just before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. They don’t know if the man had a weapon or not, but investigators said he got away with some cash.

Officers describe the robber as a man who stands 6’2″ tall and weighs 220. He has long, curly hair. The man was wearing a long-sleeved green shirt and blue jeans.

The images here show what employees say is store surveillance video depicting the accused robber:

The woman who was at the store during the robbery tells us it scared her, and she wants the person responsible to be caught.

“I kept thinking to myself, he could have killed me. He could have really, really hurt me and he didn’t. I thank God for that,” she said. “Every time somebody comes in, I wonder if it’s him. I’m scared all the time.”

She did not wish to be identified by WHNT News 19, but she said her boss is offering the $1,000 cash reward for information in the case.

If you know something that can help, you’re asked to call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100, or 911.