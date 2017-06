× Proposed expansion at Von Braun Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The VBC proposed a major expansion project during Thursday night’s Huntsville City Council meeting. The project would cost an estimated $42 million. WHNT News 19’s Chris Davis is providing updates via his Twitter account.

BREAKING: VBC proposes major expansion project. You can see the proposed square footage growth below. @whnt pic.twitter.com/ntkgmN9T3T — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) June 22, 2017

Overall a $42 million project. 35 million for convention center, 7 for new music hall, restaurants. @whnt pic.twitter.com/2sthMWH0rB — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) June 22, 2017

This is what the new Convention Center would look like. @whnt #VBCExpansion pic.twitter.com/EXW2M8d0ZW — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) June 22, 2017

Color area would be the new Music Hall. Will replace Symphony offices. @whnt #VBCExpansion pic.twitter.com/vZIi786GYs — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) June 22, 2017

#VBCExpansion would be partially paid for by increased lodging taxes by 2% and a dollar surcharge for out of town visitors. @whnt — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) June 22, 2017

