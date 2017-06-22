Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 18: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive to attend a State Banquet in Dublin Castle on May 18, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Queen's visit to Ireland is the first by a monarch since 1911. An unprecedented security operation is taking place with much of the centre of Dublin turning into a car free zone. Republican dissident groups have made it clear they are intent on disrupting proceedings. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
LONDON (AP) _ Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has left the hospital, one day after being admitted for the treatment of an infection.
The palace said in a statement that the 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, left the hospital Thursday.