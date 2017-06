BOAZ, Ala. – The Boaz Police Department is taking public relations one step further with “Operation Popsicle”.

The Boaz Police Department launched “Operation Popsicle” on Tuesday through an announcement on their Facebook Page.

Officers will be in different neighborhoods on foot patrol throughout the summer, handing out popsicles.

Here are some photos from “Operation Popsicle” from the Boaz Police Department: