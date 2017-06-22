More rain, severe storms blow through the Valley on Friday

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy slowly move northeast across Arkansas toward Tennessee overnight into Friday morning, but the system’s impact spans over a much greater area than the ‘center’ of the storm.

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms on Cindy’s east side will continue to move northward through the Tennessee Valley Friday, bringing soaking rains and a threat of a few severe storms.

The threat of tornadoes usually increases with landfalling tropical systems, and we do want to make you aware that tornadoes are possible throughout the region.

An example of this is the tornado that touched down near Birmingham Thursday, damaging an ABC beverage store as well as a KFC; three people were injured.

However, we are not anticipating a “tornado outbreak” nor are we expecting “strong” tornadoes like the ones that happened in 2011. Instead, these are expected to be “brief spin ups” that are 5-15 minutes in duration, though they may damage trees, power lines, and buildings.

Stay ahead of the storm: Have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts

You will also want to have a weather radio on hand in the event that a cell phone tower is knocked out of service.

As always, we will have updates on-air and online at WHNT.com.