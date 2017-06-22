× Local Candlelight Vigil being held for Sailors who died on The Fitzgerlad

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – There were two sailors from The Tennessee Valley onboard The Fitzgerald when it collided with a merchant ship near Japan last week. The collision left seven people dead; the two local sailors are safe.

The families of the two local sailors are hosting a local candlelight vigil for those who lost their lives. It will be held Sunday at 8 p.m. at East Limestone County High School.

Family members say the sailors lost everything on-board, so they are also accepting donations. They will collect toiletry items and non-perishable food items at the vigil. The families will take these donations and and make care packages for the 140 sailors.

Organizers ask, if you would like to make a cash donation, to donate to The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.