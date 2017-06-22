Local Candlelight Vigil being held for Sailors who died on The Fitzgerlad

Posted 12:36 pm, June 22, 2017, by

US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald arrves at its mother port US Naval Yokosuka Base, Kanagawa prefecture on June 17, 2017. The US and Japan launched a major search operation to find seven missing American sailors on June 17 after their navy destroyer collided with a container ship, crushing the side of the military vessel. / AFP PHOTO / Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – There were two sailors from The Tennessee Valley onboard The Fitzgerald when it collided with a merchant ship near Japan last week. The collision left seven people dead; the two local sailors are safe.

The families of the two local sailors are hosting a local candlelight vigil for those who lost their lives. It will be held Sunday at 8 p.m. at East Limestone County High School.

Family members say the sailors lost everything on-board, so they are also accepting donations. They will collect toiletry items and non-perishable food items at the vigil. The families will take these donations and and make care packages for the 140 sailors.

Organizers ask, if you would like to make a cash donation, to donate to The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.