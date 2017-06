Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The annual Jehovah's Witness Convention is happening Friday, June 23rd, at the Von Braun Center. Highlights of the three-day event will include talks and interviews, multimedia presentations, feature films, and public Bible disclosures. The public is welcome, there is no admission charged and no collection will be taken.

Starts: Friday, June 23

June 30-July 2: Second Convention

July 2-9: Spanish Convention