HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following a marathon session the Huntsville City Council has decided the fate of the Municipal golf course.

In a vote just before 10 p.m. the council has decided to turn the Becky Peirce Memorial golf course into a multi-use park. This followed weeks of intense debate.

BREAKING: Supporters of the golf course present petition of 1,300 names in favor of keeping the course. @whnt pic.twitter.com/CcPr5GC0zp — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) June 23, 2017