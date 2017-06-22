Grow some great strawberries in your garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're interested in growing strawberries, you generally have tow types to choose from. The first is called an ever bearing variety. These produce more than once a season, but with a smaller fruit. The other is called a June bearing variety, and these produce only once a season, but with much larger fruit. Though the name may suggest otherwise, a June bearing variety doesn't produce in June. Instead, it produces in April or May. So, let's take a look at what you can do this time of year since they have already produced.

First, make sure your strawberry is located in a sunny, well-drained spot with room to grow. It's important to encourage the mother plant with adequate water and fertilizer so that it will grow a new runner, or daughter plant. Then, at the end of summer you can renovate your patch. Renovation can mean mowing your plants or replanting your new daughter plants, but be careful not to mow so low that you cut into the crown of the plant.

While spring and fall are the best times to plant new strawberry plants, there's nothing wrong with starting a patch whenever you're ready, even though you may have to wait on it to produce next season. Don't forget to water, but be careful not to overdo it; these plants can be susceptible to root rot. Once established, your plants should be able to produce for two or three years, giving you plenty of strawberries to enjoy.

Have a gardening question? Use the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries. We may feature this in an upcoming Garden Tips segment!