× Governor assures Alabamians “We are prepared”

CLANTON, Ala. – Alabama governor Kay Ivey held a news conference in Clanton to talk about how the state is responding to what is now Tropical Depression Cindy. The governor didn’t talk for long. She kept her remarks brief but she reminded everyone that even though Alabama has weathered the storm pretty well so far, we still need to stay weather alert.

“Fortunately, Alabama dodged the brunt of the storm,” the governor said. But Cindy isn’t just going away. “We have been and are being significantly impacted by effects of Cindy,” the governor added.

The biggest of which is the loss of a 10-year-old Missouri boy who was vacationing with his family in Fort Morgan. He died after being hit by a log that washed up on the beach. “And we regret that so much,” the governor said. “Our prayers and our thoughts are certainly with his family at this especially difficult time.”

Speaking to reporters at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Clanton, the governor says more EOC offices are being activated as the rain moves north. “This is not just a coastal issue for goodness sake,” she said. “This is about inland as well so everybody needs to have heads up and be alert to the rising water.”

While most of the rain from Cindy has fallen on south Alabama, everyone needs to stay weather alert as creeks, rivers and lakes start to rise. The governor says while she’s in office, one of her highest priorities will be to make sure Alabama is well prepared at the state and local level to be ready to respond to any emergency down the road. “We are prepared,” she added.

Governor Ivey also planned to call USDA officials to see what they might be able to do to help Alabama farmers who have already suffered significant losses because of the storm.