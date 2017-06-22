× Emergency crews work to save 3 overdosing residents in Owens Cross Roads

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in Owens Cross Roads around 2:30 Thursday morning because of three people in a car suffering from a drug overdose.

Paramedics arrived to the 6500 block of Highway 431 to find three people barely breathing. The paramedics administered Narcan, a drug used to block the effects of opioids, to each patient.

Emergency crews say two of the victims immediately came out of their overdose state; a third was rushed to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Huntsville Police believe there may have been a fourth victim that walked off before emergency crews arrived. They are looking for that person at this time.