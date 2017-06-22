× LIVE BLOG: Emergency crews respond to likely tornado damage in Birmingham area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are responding to what appears to be tornado damage in the Fairfield and Ensley areas of Birmingham. Birmingham fire says through it’s twitter account that there are buildings with structural damage.

Battalion 1 crews responding to buildings with structural damage from possible tornado in the area of the Ensley Ave exit from I59. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) June 22, 2017

The department also sent a heavy rescue unit to the Kentucy Fried Chicken in Fairfield for a structural collapse.

Heavy Rescue response en route to KFC in Fairfield for a structural collapse — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) June 22, 2017

City officials say a primary search doesn’t find any injuries related to the damage.

Primary search in Ensley shows no casualties. After secondary search, crews will shelter. — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) June 22, 2017

WHNT News 19 Meteorologist Christina Edwards was watching the storm on radar. “Quick spin-up tornadoes commonly develop as tropical systems move onshore,” she explained.

“By nature, the tropical systems have a lot of rotation within them. As the systems interact with the uneven land terrain, brief tornadoes can form. They usually last about 5 to 15 minutes. They are difficult to predict because they can form and dissipate very quickly.”