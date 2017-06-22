× Court documents say Huntsville terror suspect “procured” materials for making a bomb

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Court documents say Aziz Sayyed was arrested for “procurement” of “materials for the manufacturing of explosive devices to be used against the United States, state of Alabama, and in furtherance of Terrorism.”

The document provides no further details of the accusations against Sayyed. He has a court date set July 5th.

Law enforcement officials, including the FBI, announced Sayyed’s arrest on June 15.

Sayyed, 22, is charged with second-degree soliciting/providing support for an act of terrorism. If the “support” or “resources” exceed $1,000 in value, then the charge would be first-degree.

The second-degree charge is a Class C felony in Alabama and carries up to 10 years in prison upon a conviction.