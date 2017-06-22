Cindy Onshore – Plenty of Rain To Come

Huntsville, Ala. – Cindy made landfall this morning along the southwestern Louisiana coastline. Plenty of wind and rain is in the forecast here in the Tennessee Valley in the coming days.

Here is a look at the latest radar image:

The official track takes the system north and east close to the Tennessee Valley on Friday. Ahead of the system heavy rain along with windy conditions are likely. We can’t rule a few severe thunderstorms as well through Friday.

4am Track of Tropical Storm Cindy

From the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Cindy Advisory Number 11

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032017

400 AM CDT Thu Jun 22 2017

…CINDY MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA…

SUMMARY OF 400 AM CDT…0900 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…29.9N 93.6W

ABOUT 30 MI…45 KM WSW OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 360 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…994 MB…29.36 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Tropical Storm Warning is discontinued east of Morgan City

Louisiana and west of High Island Texas.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* High Island Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas

coast to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress

of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

Radar and surface observations indicate that Cindy made landfall

between Cameron, Louisiana and Port Arthur, Texas within the last

couple of hours.

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was

located near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 93.6 West. Cindy is

moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a turn toward

the north-northeast is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward

the northeast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center will

move into southeastern Arkansas early Friday, and into Tennessee

later on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with

higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast during the next

48 hours, and Cindy should weaken to a tropical depression later

today, and become a remnant low tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)

to the southeast and southwest of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.36 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

RAINFALL: Cindy is expected to produce rain accumulations of 3 to 6

inches with isolated maximum amounts up to 12 inches over eastern

Texas, western and central Louisiana and southern and eastern

Arkansas through Friday morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 2

to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches over southern

Mississippi, southern and central Alabama and extreme western

Florida Panhandle are expected through Friday morning. This

rainfall could cause life-threatening flash flooding in these areas.

Rainfall is expected to begin and expand across parts of the

Tennessee and Ohio valleys. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with

isolated maximum amounts of 4 inches are expected through Friday

morning.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are affecting portions of

the Tropical Storm Warning area. These conditions should subside

in a few hours.

STORM SURGE: Inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is

expected along the coast in portions of the Tropical Storm Warning

area. Inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is also possible

elsewhere along the coast from southeastern Louisiana to the western

Florida Panhandle in areas of strong onshore winds.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible through tonight from the

lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valley regions to the central Gulf

Coast.