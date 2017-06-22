× Alabama State Board of Education votes to do away with ACT Aspire test

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama will stop giving the ACT Aspire test to students. The state Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday not to renew the contract with the company.

Superintendent Michael Sentance said there were “several issues” with the last administration of the test. He said test results were delayed and when the state received them some of the data was bad.

WHNT News 19 first reported about Sentance’s desire to make a change back in May. “It frankly gives very little information back to schools about what is actually being tested,” Sentance said. “They don’t release test questions, that doesn’t help teachers understand what’s being asked of them as a result.”