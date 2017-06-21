The Longest Day to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - June 21 is the longest day of the year, bringing in a warm welcome to summer. But for some, every day feels like the longest day.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and nearly 16 million help care for them.

“We were here about 7:30 this morning," said Donna Merchant. “We’re going to be playing all day long.”

From sun up, to sun down on the longest day, the Bridge Club of Huntsville will be playing for a cause. “Everybody here can either say they know someone with Alzheimer’s- or they’ve had a relative with Alzheimer’s,” said Merchant.

Currently, it’s the 6th leading cause of death in the United States. But “It’s the only one that can’t be prevented, treated, or even slowed down," said Brandi Medina with the Alzheimer's Association.

Today, 5 million people live with the disease. “The stats are overwhelming today, but when you look at what’s coming in the future,” said Medina. In 2030- Alzheimer's patients are expect to sky rocket beyond 75 million.

“It will break Medicare, it will break Medicaid. It will break the health care system. There won’t be enough nursing homes. There won’t be enough people to care for them,” says Medina. “It is dire that we fight now.”

Every 66 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer's. What to help? Donate to the Alzheimer's Association by going here: