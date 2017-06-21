Redstone Arsenal officials outline Gate 9 closure plan for gate move

REDSTONE ARESENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal Officials have announced final plans to close Gate 9 in order to move gate equipment and structures. Gate 9 will be closed around the July 4th holiday.

The plan is for Gate 8, near the intersection of Patton Road and Drake Avenue, to become a 24-hour gate during this transition.

Officials say inbound Gate 9 lanes will close at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2017. It will remain closed until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

The outbound lanes will close at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017, and will reopen 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. This will also be the time period in which Goss Road will be closed.

Redstone officials say people will still be able to drive to Redstone Gateway. Also, the Visitor Control Center at Gate 9 will remain open for normal operating hours.

The new gate will be 3/4 of a mile south on Rideout Road.

On Monday, July 3, 2017, all inbound gates, except Gate 9, will be operating for normal duty hours.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017, is a national holiday in honor of Independence Day. Gate 8, as previously stated, will be open 24 hours during this time.

Gate 9 will be fully open at 5:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

The old gate 9 will not be demolished until a later date. Motorists will have to drive slowly through the old gate location and approach the new gate prepared to present credentials. That’s where they will be cleared for access to the arsenal.

“Gate 9 is Redstone Arsenal’s busiest gate and nearly 50% of daily traffic enters at this point,” said COL Tom Holliday. “This new gate helps us to be a little safer and more secure. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to improve conditions.”