Madison City First Class Pre K Center welcomes another space for more students

MADISON, Ala. – Good news for a growing district. Madison City Schools just received a grant which allows more students to attend the First Class Pre K Center this school year. This brings the total number of classrooms to 9, filling the school’s capacity.

“Which I’m really excited about,” Principal Angie Bush said. “So, we’ll have space for 162 children.”

The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education awarded the district a grant to organize another classroom.

“For us to continue to grow as much as we’ve grown, and to still have over 100 people on a wait list, there is a need in the community,” Bush said.

An additional classroom means two more teachers will have a job this year too.

“We concentrate on kindergarten readiness,” Bush explained. “So, that is everything from learning their ABCs and 123s , but also social and emotional growth.”

Now, those with the center are looking forward to preparing the space for their students.

“We’re taking delivery of all the new classroom materials on July 12,” Bush said. “It’s like Christmas.”

Superintendent Robby Parker said the next challenge for the district is finding more space for Pre K classes. He acknowledged Pre K remains a top priority for the district.

Huntsville City, Madison County, Colbert County, Sheffield City, Fort Payne City, Florence City, Lauderdale County, Albertville City, Marshall County and Morgan County Schools all received grant money from the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.