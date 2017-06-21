× Local dentist offices to provide free dental care to veterans

DECATUR, Ala. – On Saturday, veterans can receive free dental care at two different Aspen Dental practices in North Alabama.

It is part of a wider initiative. 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country are providing a free day of dental care for veterans on June 24, 2017.

If you are interested, you are asked to make appointments in advance. You can call 844-ASPEN-HMM to make that appointment.

Aspen Dental says advance appointments are required to take advantage of the free services.

They also say that during appointments the volunteering dentists will focus on the most urgent needs for each patient. That can include fillings, extractions, even basic denture repair. They want to help get veterans out of dental pain, because Veterans Affairs benefits do not include dental care.

Aspen Dental has two North Alabama locations. One is in Florence, the other is in Decatur.

Dr. J. Morris

310 Cox Creek Parkway

Florence, AL 35630 Dr. K. Greene

1821 Beltline Road SW

Decatur, AL 35601

The company provided through a media release:

The June 24 Day of Service will be Aspen Dental’s fourth annual, and is the largest single-day oral health initiative targeted at veterans. It’s part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement, a community-giving initiative to deliver free dental care to veterans.

