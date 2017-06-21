× Keller Festival organizers talk weather as festivities approach

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Organizers of the 39th annual Helen Keller Festival are keeping a close eye on the weather this week. The threat of heavy rains and flash flooding is not the forecast they want for an outdoor festival.

Thursday evening a parade is scheduled to kick-off the festivities; rain or shine.

“Plans are let’s go with it and see how it turns out,” stated Sue Pilkinton.

Pilkinton is the Executive Director of Ivy Green – Helen’s birthplace. She has helped organize each festival since the beginning. Each year brings new challenges.

“Well… we are praying for a miracle of course, and we know that can happen,” sighed Pilkinton.

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to drop inches of rain on northwest Alabama. Organizers said they will make decisions about outdoor events as they happen.

Concerts in Tuscumbia’s Spring Park are a big part of the festival, and begin Thursday night after the parade.

“We will not call anything off unless there is an awful thunderstorm or rain delay possibly,” Pilkinton explained.

And with so many people travelling to the festival, Pilkinton added it’s almost impossible to cancel events.

