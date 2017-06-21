× Huntsville police investigate gas station robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are searching the area of University Drive and Old Monrovia for a man who robbed the Chevron Food Mart. It happened just before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say they don’t know if the man had a weapon or not, but he got away with some cash.

Officers describe the robber as a man who stands 6’2″ tall and weighs 220. He has long, curly hair. The man was wearing a long-sleeved green shirt and blue jeans.

Please call Huntsville Police if you have any information about this robbery.