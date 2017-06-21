× Huntsville Animal Services needs you to be a superhero for one of their 163 adoptable animals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services is at full capacity, and it’s in desperate need of fosters and adopters. They have so many animals they’re running out of room, and will soon have to start making some tough decisions.

The shelter is overflowing with about 163 adoptable animals right now. They are more than full.

“We’re just what I call wall to wall with pets, so we need the community’s help. If they’ve been thinking about adopting now’s the opportunity,” said Karen Buchan.

Buchan is the Animal Care Supervisor at Huntsville Animal Services. She said they are getting nonstop puppy and kitten litters coming.

“We get that all taken care of, and we turn around and here come another 20 or 25 kittens through the front door,” she explained.

Buchan said they need people to spay and neuter their pets, because if not this is a problem that will continue through at least September.

In an effort to get the animals out of the shelter and into their new forever homes, they provide some incentives, such as their ‘Summer Solstice’ special.

“Just this week through Saturday, we’re doing a special. Free adult cats, and some free adult dogs that have been here for quite a while, and kittens are only ten dollars,” said Buchan.

June is also superhero month at the shelter.

“Through the end of June, if you wear a hero hat or a t-shirt or something, you get 20 dollars off the adoption fee,” she said.

That adoption fee includes a spay or neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. The animals are ready to love and be loved.

“They want to be part of a family. We need Madison County residents to be superheroes and come visit the shelter,” said Buchan.

For more information on how you can foster or adopt an animal, you can visit the Huntsville Animal services website here.

You can also go to the shelter and visit the animals Monday through Saturday’s, or call 256-883-8782.