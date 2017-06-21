Hospital teams up with Rolls Royce to help children cope with surgery anxiety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doctor visits are stressful enough as it is, but it is even more so for children.

Children like four-year-old Edward have been in-and-out of the hospital all his life. The stress that goes along with that was the main concern for the pediatric staff at Saint Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, England.

So, the staff commissioned luxury carmaker, Rolls-Royce, to create something for their patients that they would love. Designers created the world’s smallest, and only, “Rolls-Royce SRH.” The amazing part: it was created with a 3-D printer.

Rolls-Royce Bespoke Manufacturing Planner Lawrie Mewse explained that “the body is made out of fiberglass and carbon fiber. It has 12 coats of paint. The Spirit of Ecstasy on the front is a 1:1 scale for what is actually on the vehicles."

But for these tiny patients, size does not matter. Eight-year-old cancer survivor Mollie Matthews was one of the first to test drive the car.

"They're not thinking about the surgery that they're about to have. They're thinking about the fabulous car journey they're about to have." Pediatric Nurse Supervisor, Susan Nicholls said.

A four-member team from Rolls-Royce built the car, on their own time and dime, over a two-month period.