Flooding – Wind Damage – Possible Tornadoes Along the Gulf Coast

Huntsville, Ala. - Tropical Storm Cindy won't make landfall until late tonight into the early morning hours of Thursday near the Texas/Louisiana coast. Here is the 10am CT advisory and track. Maximum sustained winds are down to 50 mph.

Unfortunately, wind and heavy rain impact the gulf coast Wednesday morning. There have been several tornado warnings and multiple reports of damage as of 9am Wednesday morning. This storm is far from over. Some of the rainfall reports are over five inches along the coast and it continues to rain heavily.

The orange, red, and pink colors indicate anywhere from 3"-5" of rain in the last 24 hours ending at 9am Wednesday morning. Bands of heavy rain continue and any of those storms can produce flash flooding and a possible tornado. Damage reports continue to come in this morning. Most of the wind reports are gusts between 40-50 mph from the Florida Panhandle to the Louisiana coast. There are reports of damage in Fort Walton Beach with a possible tornado. Here is a look at some of the damage reports from 9am Tuesday to 9am Wednesday.

The report near Biloxi occurred early Wednesday morning.

Here is a look at the radar locally. We aren't expecting too much rainfall today, but starting Thursday that changes. Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday through Sunday as Cindy gets closer to the Tennessee Valley. By then it will be a tropical depression or just an area of low pressure. Either way, expect the potential for minor flooding in our area this weekend.