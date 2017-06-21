Cindy’s inland impact: Potential severe weather in the Tennessee Valley Thursday and Friday

Tropical Storm Cindy may be a Gulf Coast system, but its impact spans over a much greater area than the ‘center’ of the storm. Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms on Cindy’s east side move northward across Alabama into Tennessee Wednesday night through Thursday, bringing soaking rains and a threat of a few severe storms.

Thursday’s Severe Weather Outlook

On Thursday, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, but we think the potential for severe storms will be greater from the Mississippi state line to the western valleys of Sand Mountain.

The main impacts to the Valley on Friday will be the potentially heavy rain that may produce flash flooding on roadways and in river valleys. A few wind gusts may get as high as 40+ mph.

The threat of tornadoes usually increases with landfalling tropical systems, and we do want to make you aware that tornadoes are possible Thursday. However, we are not anticipating a “tornado outbreak” nor are we expecting “strong” tornadoes like the ones that happened in 2011. Instead, these are expected to be “brief spin ups” that are 5-15 minutes in duration, though they may damage trees, power lines, and buildings.

Friday’s Severe Weather Outlook

On Friday, the entire Tennessee Valley should be on the alert for disruptive to severe weather.

Stay ahead of the storm: Have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts

Our Live Alert 19 app will let you know when your area is under a weather advisory. It will also alert you when lightning and heavy rain is in the area. It is free for both Apple and Android devices. Click here to download the app.

You will also want to have a weather radio on hand in the event that a cell phone tower is knocked out of service. As always, we will have updates on-air and online at whnt.com.