Britax recalls 207,000 car seats, chest clip tab could break

Britax Child Safety Seat, Inc. has recalled the chest clip on certain infant car seat models. The center tab of the chest clip could break, presenting a choking hazard to an infant in the car seat.

Britax has decided that the chest clip on models manufactured between November 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017 contain the defect

The models included:

B-Safe 35 & Travel System:

E1A183F, E1A185M, E1A185P, E1A186R, E1A203F, E1A205M, E1A205P, E1A206X, E1A206Z, E1A207E, E9LU65V, E9LU66X, E9LU66Z, E9LU67D, E9LU67E, EXA185M, S02063600, S02063700, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04145000, S04402800, S04884200, S04884300, S04975600, S04978900, S05260200, S06020300, S06020400, S06020500, S06020600, S06020700, S06020800, S06020900, S06147100, S921800 CANADA: E1A193F, E1A195M, E1A195P, E1A196X, E1A196Z, E9LV16R, E9LV17D, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04183700, S04183800, S04437700, S04884400, S04884500, S06051400, S06051500, S06051600, S06051700, S06051800

E1A193F, E1A195M, E1A195P, E1A196X, E1A196Z, E9LV16R, E9LV17D, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04183700, S04183800, S04437700, S04884400, S04884500, S06051400, S06051500, S06051600, S06051700, S06051800 ISRAEL: E1A233F, E1A235M, E1A235P, E1A236X

B-Safe 35 Elite & Travel System:

E1A215T, E1A215U, E1A216P, E1A221Q, E1A225C, E1A225U, E1A226L, E9LS51Q, E9LS56C, E9LS56L, E9LS57F, E9LS57G, E9LS57H, EXA216L, S01298600, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S04281200, S04281300, S04628500, S06018800, S06020000, S06020200, S923700 CANADA: E9LV21Q, E9LV26C, E9LV26L, E9LV27F, E9LV27G, E9LV2Q8,S01298700, S04184000, S06051300

E9LV21Q, E9LV26C, E9LV26L, E9LV27F, E9LV27G, E9LV2Q8,S01298700, S04184000, S06051300 ISRAEL: E9LT15U, E9LT16C, E9LT16L

BOB B-Safe 35 by Britax:

US: E9LT34A, E9LT34C, E9LT35X, EXLT34A

CANADA: E9LT54A, E9LT54C, E9LT55X

All registered users will automatically receive a free remedy kit. The kits contain step-by-step instructions and a replacement chest clip made from a different material that improves the durability of the tab. Britax will have kits available to ship within three weeks of the announcement date. Orders will be processed in the order in which they are received.

What consumers should do:

Look for the Date of Manufacture label on the back of the infant car seat shell Compare the label to model numbers and date range listed above If your seat is affected and you registered your seat, you will automatically be sent a free replacement chest clip If your seat is affected and you did not register your seat, you can order a free kit on www.bsafe53clip.com Until you receive your replacement chest clip, continue to use the car seat safely by removing the chest clip or monitor the center tab of the chest clip for signs of breakage Review step-by-step instructions and/or watch the how-to video before installing the replacement chest clip Do not return product to retailer

Note from manufacturer:

Consumers can continue to safely use the affected car seats as long as they remove the chest clip or monitor the center tab of the chest clip for signs of breakage. The chest clip is not a required safety device: it is added to the harness system to help position the shoulder straps. Consumers should always ensure that the harness straps are tight and properly positioned at or slightly below the child’s shoulders. To verify the tightness of the harness straps consumers should make sure they cannot vertically pinch any webbing at the child’s collar bone.

Consumers who would like to speak with a customer service representative can call 1-833-474-7016 during extended business hours of Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.