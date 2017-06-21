× Assume the Lotus Position, Today is International Yoga Day

Roll out your yoga mat because today is International Yoga Day!

Yoga enthusiasts gathered by the hundreds in New York City’s Time Square today. The event marked the official first day of summer. The Times Square Alliance welcomed yogis for free yoga classes entitled “Mind Over Madness.”

The theme this year, according to co-founders Tim Tompkins and Douglass Stewart, was “Ahimsa,” a Sanskrit word often translated as “do no harm, non-violence, or compassion.”

“The theme of Ahimsa is especially relevant as we witness new waves of anger and violence erupting around the country and around the world, including in Times Square itself just a few weeks ago,” Tim Tompkins, President of Times Square Alliance and co-founder of the event said.

Classes were held between 44th and 45th Streets, and was nicknamed Yoga Village.

Yoga fans of all skill levels participated in the free sessions presented by Aerie throughout the day. The event also featured giveaways, free flash tattoos, a photo booth and other activities.