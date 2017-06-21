10-year-old killed in Tropical Storm Cindy-related incident

FORT MORGAN, Ala. – A 10-year-old child has died in Fort Morgan. Emergency personnel say he suffered trauma after wind from Tropical Storm Cindy toppled an object on top of a boy. That’s all according to our the CBS Affiliate in Mobile and our news partners at AL.com.

The initial call was for a possible drowning.

The circumstances of the accident are still unclear at this time.

Huntsville resident Chuck Tonini is in Fort Morgan for vacation. He snapped this picture of the emergency responders on the scene. He says the large yellow house is where the incident happened: